Max McGreevy shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Max McGreevy hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. McGreevy finished his day tied for 40th at 3 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, McGreevy hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 12th. This moved McGreevy to 1 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 14th hole, McGreevy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGreevy to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 552-yard par-5 18th hole, McGreevy hit an approach shot from 90 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McGreevy to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, McGreevy's 162 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McGreevy to 4 under for the round.

After a 335 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, McGreevy chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McGreevy to 4 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth, McGreevy got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing McGreevy to 3 under for the round.