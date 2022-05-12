Maverick McNealy posts bogey-free 3-under 69 l in the first round of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Maverick McNealy hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, and finished the round bogey free. McNealy finished his day tied for 40th at 3 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

After a 307 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Maverick McNealy chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Maverick McNealy to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 eighth hole, McNealy had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth hole, McNealy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 3 under for the round.