Matthias Schwab shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Matthias Schwab hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Schwab finished his day tied for 12th at 5 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

On the par-4 14th, Schwab's 69 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schwab to 3 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Schwab reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwab to 5 under for the round.

At the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Schwab got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Schwab to 4 under for the round.

On the 232-yard par-3 seventh, Schwab's tee shot went 221 yards to the right rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 482-yard par-4 eighth hole, Schwab had a 174 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schwab to 4 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth hole, Schwab reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Schwab to 5 under for the round.