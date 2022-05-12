Matthew Wolff shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Matthew Wolff hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Wolff finished his day tied for 143rd at 2 over; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 11th hole, Wolff had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wolff to 1 under for the round.

At the 547-yard par-5 12th, Wolff's tee shot went 332 yards to the native area, his second shot went 125 yards to the fairway, his third shot was a drop, his fourth shot went 169 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he one putted for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

At the 216-yard par-3 15th, Wolff got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 3 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Wolff to 2 over for the round.

On the 147-yard par-3 17th, Wolff's tee shot went 142 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 2 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Wolff's 88 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Wolff to 4 over for the round.

After a 324 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Wolff chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to 3 over for the round.

After a 319 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Wolff chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to 2 over for the round.