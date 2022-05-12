Matthew NeSmith shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Matthew NeSmith hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. NeSmith finished his day tied for 79th at 1 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 512-yard par-4 13th hole, NeSmith chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved NeSmith to even-par for the round.

On the 147-yard par-3 17th, NeSmith's tee shot went 136 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

NeSmith got a bogey on the 466-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to 1 over for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, NeSmith chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

On the 232-yard par-3 seventh, NeSmith's tee shot went 216 yards to the right rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth hole, NeSmith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.