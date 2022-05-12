Matt Wallace shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Matt Wallace hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Wallace finished his day tied for 128th at 1 over; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

Wallace got a bogey on the 466-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wallace to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 219-yard par-3 green fourth, Wallace suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.

On the 457-yard par-4 11th, Wallace had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Wallace to 3 over for the round.

On the par-5 12th, Wallace's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Wallace to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Wallace's 187 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wallace to even-par for the round.

Wallace got a bogey on the 330-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wallace to 1 over for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 15th, Wallace hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Wallace at 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 492-yard par-4 16th hole, Wallace had a 190 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wallace to 1 over for the round.

At the 552-yard par-5 18th, Wallace got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 8 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Wallace to 1 over for the round.