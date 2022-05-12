Matt Kuchar shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Matt Kuchar hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Kuchar finished his day tied for 12th at 5 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

On the 420-yard par-4 third hole, Kuchar reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Kuchar had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kuchar to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 564-yard par-5 ninth hole, Kuchar hit an approach shot from 208 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 3 under for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th, Kuchar had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kuchar to 4 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 14th hole, Kuchar reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 5 under for the round.

Kuchar hit his tee at the green on the 216-yard par-3 15th, setting himself up for a long 44-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Kuchar to 6 under for the round.

On the 492-yard par-4 16th, Kuchar had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kuchar to 5 under for the round.