  • Matt Kuchar shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

  • In the opening round of the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, Matt Kuchar makes a 44-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Matt Kuchar sinks a 44-foot birdie putt at AT&T Byron Nelson

