Martin Trainer putts well in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Martin Trainer hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Trainer finished his day tied for 40th at 3 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Martin Trainer hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 466-yard par-4 second. This moved Martin Trainer to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Trainer's 119 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to even-par for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Trainer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trainer to 1 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Trainer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Trainer to 2 under for the round.

At the 457-yard par-4 11th, Trainer reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Trainer at 3 under for the round.

After a 274 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 14th, Trainer chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to 4 under for the round.