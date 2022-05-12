Martin Laird shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Martin Laird hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Laird finished his day tied for 143rd at 2 over; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

At the 547-yard par-5 12th, Laird got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Laird to even for the round.

On the 219-yard par-3 fourth, Laird's tee shot went 205 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 39 yards to the right rough, his third shot went 6 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 232-yard par-3 seventh, Laird's tee shot went 233 yards to the right rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 eighth hole, Laird had a 178 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Laird to 2 over for the round.