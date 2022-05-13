Mark Hubbard shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Mark Hubbard hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hubbard finished his day tied for 66th at 2 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

After a tee shot at the green on the 219-yard par-3 fourth, Hubbard missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Hubbard to even for the round.

At the 232-yard par-3 seventh, Hubbard hit a tee shot 231 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 482-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hubbard had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.

Hubbard tee shot went 202 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th hole, Hubbard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.