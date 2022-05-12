Marc Leishman shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Marc Leishman hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Leishman finished his day tied for 128th at 1 over; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

On the 431-yard par-4 first, Leishman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Leishman to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 219-yard par-3 fourth green, Leishman suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Leishman at 2 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Leishman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Leishman to 1 over for the round.

On the 232-yard par-3 seventh, Leishman hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Leishman at 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 482-yard par-4 eighth hole, Leishman had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Leishman to 1 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Leishman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 39-foot putt for eagle. This put Leishman at 1 under for the round.

Leishman got a bogey on the 330-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Leishman to even for the round.

On the 147-yard par-3 17th, Leishman's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.