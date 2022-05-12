Mackenzie Hughes shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Mackenzie Hughes hit 6 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Hughes finished his day tied for 25th at 4 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

On the 471-yard par-4 10th hole, Hughes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, Hughes hit his 83 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hughes to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Hughes's 126 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 3 under for the round.

Hughes's tee shot went 295 yards to the native area and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 466-yard par-4 second. This moved Hughes to 2 under for the round.

On the 219-yard par-3 fourth, Hughes's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Hughes had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hughes to 2 under for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Hughes chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 3 under for the round.

At the 232-yard par-3 seventh, Hughes hit a tee shot 229 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hughes to 4 under for the round.