Mac Meissner shoots 4-over 76 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Mac Meissner hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Meissner finished his day tied for 151st at 4 over; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

On the 420-yard par-4 third hole, Meissner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Meissner to 1 under for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 sixth hole, Meissner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Meissner to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Meissner hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a bogey on the par-5 ninth. This moved Meissner to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Meissner hit his next to the native area. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 12th. This moved Meissner to 2 over for the round.

At the 492-yard par-4 16th, Meissner got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Meissner to 3 over for the round.

On the 147-yard par-3 17th, Meissner hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Meissner at 4 over for the round.