Luke List shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Luke List hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. List finished his day tied for 128th at 1 over; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

At the 420-yard par-4 third, List reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put List at even-par for the round.

On the 219-yard par-3 fourth, List hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left List to even for the round.

After a 365 yard drive on the 482-yard par-4 eighth, List chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved List to 1 over for the round.

At the 564-yard par-5 ninth, List got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left List to 1 over for the round.