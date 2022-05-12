Luke Donald shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Luke Donald hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Donald finished his day tied for 40th at 3 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 471-yard par-4 10th hole, Donald had a 180 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Donald to 1 under for the round.

At the 457-yard par-4 11th, Donald got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Donald to even for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 547-yard par-5 12th, Donald chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Donald to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Donald hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 512-yard par-4 13th. This moved Donald to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Donald's 100 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Donald to 1 under for the round.

After a 260 yard drive on the 431-yard par-4 first, Donald chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Donald to even for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 sixth hole, Donald reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Donald to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 eighth hole, Donald had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Donald to 2 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth hole, Donald reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Donald to 3 under for the round.