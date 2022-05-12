Lee Westwood putts well but delivers a 2-over 74 first round in the AT&T Byron Nelson

Lee Westwood hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Westwood finished his day tied for 143rd at 2 over; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

Lee Westwood hit his tee shot 267 yards to the native area on the 457-yard par-4 11th. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Lee Westwood to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 12th, Westwood's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Westwood to even for the round.

On the 512-yard par-4 13th, Westwood had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Westwood to 1 over for the round.

After a 320 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Westwood chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Westwood to 4 over for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 eighth hole, Westwood reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Westwood to 3 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth hole, Westwood reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Westwood to 2 over for the round.