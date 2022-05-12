Lee Hodges shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Lee Hodges hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hodges finished his day tied for 79th at 1 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

On the par-4 first, Hodges's 126 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hodges to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 466-yard par-4 second hole, Hodges had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hodges to 2 under for the round.

On the 219-yard par-3 fourth, Hodges's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 361-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hodges chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hodges to 2 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Hodges had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hodges to 3 under for the round.

On the par-5 12th, Hodges's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Hodges to 5 under for the round.

On the 147-yard par-3 17th, Hodges's tee shot went 142 yards to the left rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.