Lanto Griffin shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Lanto Griffin hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Griffin finished his day tied for 79th at 1 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Griffin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.

Griffin got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to even-par for the round.

At the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Griffin got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Griffin to even for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th hole, Griffin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.