Kyle Wilshire shoots 7-under 65 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Kyle Wilshire hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Wilshire finished his day in 6th at 7 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; and Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 11th hole, Wilshire had a 177 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wilshire to 1 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 14th hole, Wilshire reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wilshire to 2 under for the round.

At the 147-yard par-3 17th, Wilshire hit a tee shot 140 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wilshire to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 552-yard par-5 18th hole, Wilshire hit an approach shot from 108 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wilshire to 4 under for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Wilshire chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wilshire to 5 under for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 sixth hole, Wilshire reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wilshire to 6 under for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 482-yard par-4 eighth, Wilshire chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This bogey was the end of his 3 hole birdie streak and moved Wilshire to 6 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Wilshire had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wilshire to 7 under for the round.