Kurt Kitayama shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Kurt Kitayama hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Kitayama finished his day tied for 128th at 1 over; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 512-yard par-4 13th hole, Kitayama had a 188 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kitayama to 1 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th, Kitayama had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Kitayama to even for the round.

On the 431-yard par-4 first hole, Kitayama reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kitayama to 1 under for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 third, Kitayama had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kitayama to even-par for the round.

Kitayama tee shot went 183 yards to the right rough and his approach went 38 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Kitayama to 1 over for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kitayama reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kitayama to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 232-yard par-3 seventh, Kitayama missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Kitayama to even-par for the round.

After a 351 yard drive on the 482-yard par-4 eighth, Kitayama chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kitayama to 1 over for the round.