Kramer Hickok rebounds from poor front in first round of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Kramer Hickok hit 13 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Hickok finished his day tied for 79th at 1 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

Kramer Hickok got a bogey on the 431-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kramer Hickok to 1 over for the round.

On the 219-yard par-3 fourth, Hickok's tee shot went 185 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the 232-yard par-3 seventh, Hickok hit a tee shot 224 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hickok to 1 over for the round.

At the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Hickok got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Hickok to 1 over for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th hole, Hickok reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hickok to even-par for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 14th, Hickok chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.

At the 147-yard par-3 17th, Hickok hit a tee shot 138 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hickok to 2 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th hole, Hickok reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 under for the round.