Kiradech Aphibarnrat shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Kiradech Aphibarnrat hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Aphibarnrat finished his day tied for 40th at 3 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

On the par-4 third, Aphibarnrat's 132 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Aphibarnrat to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Aphibarnrat hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 fifth. This moved Aphibarnrat to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 11th hole, Aphibarnrat had a 170 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Aphibarnrat to 1 under for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th hole, Aphibarnrat reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Aphibarnrat to 2 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 14th hole, Aphibarnrat reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Aphibarnrat to 3 under for the round.