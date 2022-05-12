Kevin Tway finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Kevin Tway hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Tway finished his day tied for 107th at even par; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

Tway got a bogey on the 466-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to 1 over for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 10th, Tway had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to 2 over for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 14th hole, Tway reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to 1 over for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 18th, Tway chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to even-par for the round.