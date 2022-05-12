  • Kevin Kisner shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

  • In the opening round of the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, Kevin Kisner makes birdie on the par-4 6th hole.
    Kevin Kisner sticks wedge tight and birdies at AT&T Byron Nelson

