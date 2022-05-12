Kevin Kisner shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Kevin Kisner hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Kisner finished his day tied for 128th at 1 over; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

At the 457-yard par-4 11th, Kisner got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kisner to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Kisner hit his next to the right rough reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 12th. This moved Kisner to even for the round.

On the 512-yard par-4 13th, Kisner had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kisner to 1 over for the round.

At the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Kisner got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 3 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Kisner to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 361-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kisner had a 80 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kisner to even-par for the round.

On the 232-yard par-3 seventh, Kisner's tee shot went 210 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 9 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.