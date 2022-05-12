Kelly Kraft putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 first round in the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Kelly Kraft hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kraft finished his day tied for 128th at 1 over; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Kelly Kraft hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 431-yard par-4 first. This moved Kelly Kraft to 1 over for the round.

Kraft got a bogey on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kraft to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Kraft's 169 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kraft to 1 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Kraft had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kraft to even-par for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 15th, Kraft's his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.