Keith Mitchell shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Keith Mitchell hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Mitchell finished his day tied for 40th at 3 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

At the 466-yard par-4 second, Mitchell got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Mitchell to 1 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Mitchell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to even-par for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Mitchell chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Mitchell's 128 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th, Mitchell had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mitchell to 3 under for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 18th, Mitchell chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 3 under for the round.