K.H. Lee delivers a bogey-free 8-under 64 in the first at the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, K.H. Lee hit 11 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Lee finished his day tied for 2nd at 8 under with Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, and Mito Pereira; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

On the par-4 first, K.H. Lee's 141 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved K.H. Lee to 1 under for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Lee chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

After a 324 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Lee chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 eighth hole, Lee had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 4 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Lee's 132 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 12th, Lee hit his 263 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Lee to 8 under for the round.