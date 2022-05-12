  • K.H. Lee delivers a bogey-free 8-under 64 in the first at the AT&T Byron Nelson

  • In the opening round of the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, K.H. Lee makes eagle on the par-5 12th hole.
    Highlights

    K.H. Lee reaches in two to set up eagle at AT&T Byron Nelson

    In the opening round of the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, K.H. Lee makes eagle on the par-5 12th hole.