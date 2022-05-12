Justin Thomas shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Justin Thomas hit 5 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Thomas finished his day tied for 25th at 4 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

Thomas's tee shot went 261 yards to the native area, his second shot went 156 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 420-yard par-4 third. This moved Thomas to 1 over for the round.

Thomas hit his tee shot 330 yards to the native area on the 361-yard par-4 sixth. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Thomas to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Thomas's 132 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 564-yard par-5 ninth hole, Thomas hit an approach shot from 177 yards to 1 foot, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 471-yard par-4 10th hole, Thomas had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Thomas to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 18th, Thomas hit his 90 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Thomas to 4 under for the round.