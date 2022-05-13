Strong putting brings Justin Lower a 8-under 64 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Justin Lower hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lower finished his day tied for 2nd at 8 under with Peter Malnati, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 466-yard par-4 second hole, Justin Lower had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Justin Lower to 1 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Lower reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lower to 3 under for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Lower chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lower to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the 471-yard par-4 10th hole, Lower sank his approach from 154 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Lower to 6 under for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 547-yard par-5 12th, Lower chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lower to 7 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 14th hole, Lower reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lower to 8 under for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 15th, Lower's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 7 under for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Lower's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lower to 8 under for the round.