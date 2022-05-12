Justin Leonard shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Justin Leonard hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at even for the tournament. Leonard finished his day tied for 107th at even par; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

After a 288 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Leonard chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Leonard to 1 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth hole, Leonard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved Leonard to 2 under for the round.

At the 471-yard par-4 10th, Leonard got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Leonard to 1 under for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 457-yard par-4 11th, Leonard chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Leonard to even for the round.

After a 260 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 14th, Leonard chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Leonard to 1 under for the round.

On the 492-yard par-4 16th, Leonard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Leonard to even-par for the round.