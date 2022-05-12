Joshua Creel putts himself to an even-par first round of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Joshua Creel hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Creel finished his day tied for 107th at even par; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

Joshua Creel got a bogey on the 466-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Joshua Creel to 1 over for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 third, Creel had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Creel to 2 over for the round.

At the 219-yard par-3 fourth, Creel hit a tee shot 216 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Creel to 1 over for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Creel chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Creel to even-par for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Creel got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Creel to 1 over for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 14th hole, Creel reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Creel to 1 over for the round.