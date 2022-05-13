Joseph Bramlett shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Joseph Bramlett hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Bramlett finished his day tied for 40th at 3 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 466-yard par-4 second hole, Bramlett had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 ninth, Bramlett chipped in his fourth shot from 14 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Bramlett to even for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Bramlett's 113 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.

Bramlett hit his tee at the green on the 147-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 34-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 18th, Bramlett chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 3 under for the round.