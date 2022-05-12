Jordan Spieth shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Jordan Spieth hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Spieth finished his day tied for 12th at 5 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

On the par-4 eighth, Spieth's 119 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 ninth, Spieth hit his 177 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Spieth to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 547-yard par-5 12th hole, Spieth hit an approach shot from 229 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 4 under for the round.

On the 512-yard par-4 13th hole, Spieth reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 5 under for the round.

Spieth got a bogey on the 492-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spieth to 4 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th hole, Spieth reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 5 under for the round.