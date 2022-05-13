Joohyung Kim shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Joohyung Kim hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 66th at 2 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 12th, Kim hit his 270 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 216-yard par-3 15th green, Kim suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kim at 1 under for the round.

On the 492-yard par-4 16th hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

On the 232-yard par-3 seventh, Kim's tee shot went 236 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 482-yard par-4 eighth hole, Kim had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.