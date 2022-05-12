Jonas Blixt rebounds from poor front in first round of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Jonas Blixt hit 11 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Blixt finished his day tied for 79th at 1 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

Jonas Blixt tee shot went 208 yards to the right rough and his approach went 33 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Jonas Blixt to 1 over for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Blixt chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Blixt to even-par for the round.

On the 232-yard par-3 seventh, Blixt's tee shot went 240 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 14th, Blixt chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Blixt to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 552-yard par-5 18th hole, Blixt hit an approach shot from 98 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Blixt to 1 under for the round.