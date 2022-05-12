John Murphy shoots 4-over 76 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

John Murphy hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Murphy finished his day tied for 151st at 4 over; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

On the 431-yard par-4 first hole, Murphy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Murphy to 1 under for the round.

On the 466-yard par-4 second, Murphy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Murphy to even for the round.

Murphy got a bogey on the 420-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Murphy to 1 over for the round.

On the 219-yard par-3 fourth, Murphy's tee shot went 233 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 9 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th, Murphy had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Murphy to 4 over for the round.