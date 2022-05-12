John Huh shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

John Huh hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Huh finished his day tied for 40th at 3 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 466-yard par-4 second hole, Huh chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Huh to 1 under for the round.

Huh missed the green on his first shot on the 219-yard par-3 fourth but had a chip in from 8 yards for birdie. This moved Huh to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 361-yard par-4 sixth hole, Huh had a 71 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Huh to 3 under for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 482-yard par-4 eighth, Huh chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Huh to 2 under for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th hole, Huh reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Huh to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 492-yard par-4 16th hole, Huh chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Huh to 3 under for the round.