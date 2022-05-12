Joaquin Niemann putts well in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Joaquin Niemann hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Niemann finished his day tied for 12th at 5 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

After a drive to the native area on the 466-yard par-4 second hole, Joaquin Niemann had a 177 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Joaquin Niemann to 1 under for the round.

After a 319 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Niemann chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Niemann's 108 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 3 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Niemann reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Niemann at 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 457-yard par-4 11th hole, Niemann had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to 5 under for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th, Niemann had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Niemann to 6 under for the round.