Jim Knous comes back from a rocky start in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Jim Knous hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Knous finished his day tied for 79th at 1 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

On the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Jim Knous had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jim Knous to 1 over for the round.

At the 457-yard par-4 11th, Knous got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Knous to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 330-yard par-4 14th hole, Knous chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Knous to 1 over for the round.

At the 216-yard par-3 15th, Knous hit a tee shot 205 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knous to even for the round.

At the 147-yard par-3 17th, Knous hit a tee shot 142 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knous to 1 under for the round.