Jim Herman shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Jim Herman hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Herman finished his day tied for 128th at 1 over; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

On the 471-yard par-4 10th, Herman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to 1 over for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th, Herman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Herman to even for the round.

Herman got a bogey on the 512-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to 1 over for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 third, Herman had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Herman to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 361-yard par-4 sixth hole, Herman had a 70 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Herman to 2 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Herman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Herman to 1 over for the round.