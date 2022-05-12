Jhonattan Vegas shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Jhonattan Vegas hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Vegas finished his day tied for 79th at 1 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Vegas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.

After a 320 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Vegas chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to 2 under for the round.

Vegas had a 369-yard drive to the left side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 14th hole, Vegas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 2 under for the round.

On the 492-yard par-4 16th, Vegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Vegas to 1 under for the round.