Jason Kokrak shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Jason Kokrak hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Kokrak finished his day tied for 25th at 4 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

On the par-4 10th, Kokrak's 122 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 1 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 14th hole, Kokrak reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to 2 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th, Kokrak got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Kokrak to 1 under for the round.

On the 219-yard par-3 fourth, Kokrak's tee shot went 231 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a 332 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Kokrak chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 1 under for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kokrak reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 eighth hole, Kokrak had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kokrak to 3 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Kokrak had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kokrak to 4 under for the round.