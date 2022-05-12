Jason Dufner putts himself to an even-par first round of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Jason Dufner hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Dufner finished his day tied for 107th at even par; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

On the par-4 first, Jason Dufner's 141 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jason Dufner to 1 under for the round.

Dufner got a bogey on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dufner to even-par for the round.

At the 482-yard par-4 eighth, Dufner's tee shot went 307 yards to the native area, his second shot went 152 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Dufner to 1 over for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th hole, Dufner reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dufner to even for the round.