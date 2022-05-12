Jason Day posts bogey-free 4-under 68 l in the first round of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Jason Day hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, and finished the round bogey free. Day finished his day tied for 25th at 4 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 471-yard par-4 10th hole, Jason Day had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jason Day to 1 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 14th hole, Day reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to 2 under for the round.

Day missed the green on his first shot on the 147-yard par-3 eighth but had a chip in from 4 yards for birdie. This moved Day to 3 under for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 sixth hole, Day reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to 4 under for the round.