Jared Wolfe shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Jared Wolfe hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Wolfe finished his day tied for 25th at 4 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

On the 457-yard par-4 11th, Wolfe had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolfe to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 547-yard par-5 12th hole, Wolfe hit an approach shot from 262 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Wolfe to 1 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th hole, Wolfe reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolfe to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 first hole, Wolfe had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wolfe to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 219-yard par-3 green fourth, Wolfe suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 under for the round.

After a 324 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Wolfe chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wolfe to 3 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth hole, Wolfe reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolfe to 4 under for the round.