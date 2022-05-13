James Hart du Preez shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, James Hart du Preez hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Du Preez finished his day tied for 143rd at 2 over; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

Du Preez got a bogey on the 431-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving du Preez to 1 over for the round.

On the 219-yard par-3 fourth, du Preez's tee shot went 221 yards to the left rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 338 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, du Preez chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved du Preez to 1 over for the round.

At the 512-yard par-4 13th, du Preez got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved du Preez to 3 over for the round.