James Hahn shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, James Hahn hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Hahn finished his day tied for 40th at 3 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

After a 259 yard drive on the 431-yard par-4 first, Hahn chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hahn to 1 over for the round.

On the 219-yard par-3 fourth, Hahn hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Hahn to 1 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Hahn reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Hahn's 81 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hahn to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 12th, Hahn's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Hahn to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 147-yard par-3 17th, Hahn missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Hahn to 3 under for the round.