J.J. Spaun shoots 6-under 66 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, J.J. Spaun hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Spaun finished his day tied for 7th at 6 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th hole, Spaun reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the primary rough on the 512-yard par-4 13th hole, Spaun chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.

After a 265 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 14th, Spaun chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Spaun to 2 under for the round.

At the 147-yard par-3 17th, Spaun hit a tee shot 135 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 3 under for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 third hole, Spaun reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 4 under for the round.

Spaun missed the green on his first shot on the 232-yard par-3 16th but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This moved Spaun to 5 under for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 eighth hole, Spaun reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 6 under for the round.