J.J. Killeen shoots 6-over 78 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

J.J. Killeen hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Killeen finished his day in 156th at 6 over; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

On the 431-yard par-4 first, Killeen had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Killeen to 2 over for the round.

Killeen got a bogey on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Killeen to 3 over for the round.

On the 232-yard par-3 seventh, Killeen's tee shot went 238 yards to the right rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth hole, Killeen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Killeen to 3 over for the round.

On the 512-yard par-4 13th, Killeen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Killeen to 4 over for the round.

Killeen got a bogey on the 492-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Killeen to 5 over for the round.

On the 147-yard par-3 17th, Killeen's tee shot went 155 yards to the left rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.