Ian Poulter shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Ian Poulter hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Poulter finished his day tied for 40th at 3 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th hole, Poulter reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poulter to 1 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 14th hole, Poulter reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poulter to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 420-yard par-4 third hole, Poulter chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Poulter to 1 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Poulter reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Poulter to 3 under for the round.

At the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Poulter reached the green in 4 and rolled a 42-foot putt saving par. This put Poulter at 3 under for the round.